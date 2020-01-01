'My debut AFC Leopards goal made me settle' - Rupia

The striker struck his first goal for the club to help Ingwe claim maximum points against the Soldiers

AFC striker Elvis Rupia claims the goal he scored against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) last weekend made him settle faster at the club.

With the teams tied 0-0, the former Wazito striker struck in the 90th minute to hand the 13-time league champions maximum points at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The forward was happy with his debut and believes he will score many goals for his new side.

"From the training sessions we had, there was a feeling deep down that I was to score [against Ulinzi]," Rupia told Goal on Tuesday.

"The goal I scored has made me part of the Ingwe family, now I feel settled and ready to give my best in the forthcoming assignments. It is always vital for any striker to score his first goal for a new club; it gives more confidence and relieves one from pressure."

The towering attacker has also wished his former side the best in the league after their early struggles.

"No bad blood between me and Wazito FC, I was released in good faith and all I can do is wish them all the best in their games. This is football and movements are always expected," Rupia concluded.

The next stop for Rupia and AFC Leopards will be on Sunday against 11-time league champions FC.