'My blood is about to boil!' - Neville slams Man Utd's recent performances

The former England international believes the Old Trafford side need a revamp ahead of next season after poor showings recently

Gary Neville believes 's squad needs a revamp and insists the players are not as good as previous results under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggest.

When Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho as the interim manager of the club, the Red Devils won 10 of their first 11 fixtures under his guidance.

However, prior to kick off against , the Manchester club had lost five of their last seven games, with Solskjaer's influence on the changing room appearing to wane.

They have also now gone 11 games without a clean sheet for the first time since December 1998 following Richarlison's first-half opener on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The Old Trafford outfit were also eliminated from the by on Tuesday, and Neville insists he was never fooled into believing Mourinho was the cause of all the problems at the club.

"I'm simmering to be honest with you, my blood is about to boil," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"I didn't buy into that these players were always fantastic so when they started winning for Ole for those two or three months - when you think about the game against a few weeks ago and everything was perfect.



"Ole had got the players playing again, Jose Mourinho was a bump and basically it was just all down to Jose.

"Now we are seeing what Ole talked about on Friday is that there has been a reality check, and I think it's a reality check for all of us.



"I went to Barcelona on Wednesday night and watched the game and I saw players pretending to run back. Making it look like they were running back but jogging.

"And I think what we are seeing now is where the players are. There is a lot of distraction around contracts and this is a big week."

Following the game against , Solskjaer's next task is to prepare his side to take on high-flyers on April 24 in the Premier League.

They then conclude their campaign with matches against , and as they look to secure Champions League football for next season.