'My banter helped broke Gor Mahia to raise some money' - Shimanyula boasts

The Kakamega boss claims he helped K’Ogalo to raise a good amount of money from gate collections of their league tie

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimnayula claims he helped Gor Mahiaraise a substantial amount of money from their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Thursday.

won the match played at Kisumu Stadium 3-0 to cement their place at the top of the 18-team table.

Shimanyula has now revealed, despite losing to the Kenyan champions, he helped the side to raise a good amount of money from gate collections, something they have not achieved in recent times.

“It is true we lost to them (Gor Mahia) but they should also thank me because I helped them to raise good money to help them pay salaries for players,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

“The turn out in Kisumu was amazing and it is because I started the bunter much earlier, remember during the international break, and it has now worked to their advantage because they are smiling all the way to the bank.

“I knew the club is in ICU, they don’t have a sponsor and my intention was to help market the game for them because I knew people from Kisumu will come in droves, and they never disappointed.”

Article continues below

Goal understands Gor Mahia raised at least Sh500, 000 and after paying the usual expenses, they pocketed around Sh250, 000.

Gor Mahia will now shift their focus to the next league match where they are scheduled to face FC in Mombasa on Sunday.

While Gor Mahia beat Homeboyz 3-0 in their last match, Bandari were held to a 2-2 draw by AFC .