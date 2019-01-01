My absence on the touchline will not affect Wazito FC – Ambani

The newcomers’ coach says his absence will not have any effect on the team's display as they seek maximum points

Wazito FC coach Fred Ambani has stated his absence from the technical bench will not affect the team’s performance when they face Kakamega on Saturday.

Coach Ambani is serving a suspension after he was sent off during their last Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against which ended in a 2-2 draw.

And speaking ahead of the Homeboyz match, Ambani now says missing from the touchline will not affect the team but will instead, inspire the boys to win the match.

“We have done all we needed to do in training and it is not a must. I sit on the technical area for my team to perform,” Ambani said ahead of the match.

“I don’t think my absence will have any huge impact because I have trained the team for the last two weeks and I know they will do a good job.

“I will be there [in the stadium], of course, to support the team as a fan and will have the pleasure to watch the game from the stands.”

Article continues below

Wazito have received a big boost with striker Elvis Rupia and Joe Waithera, both who missed the match against Mathare United, available for selection after shaking off various injuries.

Amos Asembeka and Kevin Omondi sat out matches against Zoo FC and Mathare United but have also been declared fit to face Homeboyz.

Musa Masika, Bixente Otieno and Joshua Nyatini have all resumed training with the rest of the squad. The trio had been away with the U20 team that played at the Cecafa tournament in .