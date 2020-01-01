Mwendwa: Why FKF Premier League kick-off date is changing

The federation boss confirms to Goal they have pushed the kick-off date for the new campaign owing to logistical issues

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the kick-off date for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League campaign has been changed from November 20, Friday, to November 28.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal owing to logistical problems, they have pushed the kick-off date to November 28.

“The new season will now kick-off on November 28 and not this Friday [November 20] as earlier planned,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday. “We have a number of logistical issues which need to be done, including testing of players and officials [for Covid-19] and all those who will be involved during matches.

“It is the reason we have shifted the date but we are confident the league will now start on November 28.”

In a previous interview, Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they will have a trophy made of pure gold for the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

“We will have a 24-carat gold trophy, very heavy and enticing,” Mwendwa told Goal. “We have already purchased the trophy, it will be round in shape, very good for everyone’s eyes, these are some of the changes we promised after taking over the league.

“There are no more jokes, we want to have the league managed professionally, we want to have many changes done to the league so that local players can also enjoy the game, we already have two sponsors on board and we are working at increasing the number.”

Asked where the trophy will be kept under lock and key for security reasons, Mwendwa said: “We have already talked to bank and they will keep the trophy for us, the trophy will arrive in town soon and we will parade it for everyone to see it.”

, who were declared the champions of the 2019-20 season after the FKF moved to end the league prematurely owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, are yet to receive their trophy for winning the league.

The were yet to purchase a trophy after title sponsors SportPesa walked away, leaving the league in turmoil.

However, the FKF has already unveiled Nigerian betting-firm BetKing and Chinese Pay TV StarTimes as part of their partners for the new campaign.

The new season will be under the leadership of the FKF after the federation refused to renew the contract of the Kenya Premier League (KPL), who had managed the division for over 17 years.