Mwendwa welcomes launch of OdiMtaani Cup Nairobi edition

The tournament will attract 140 teams and will run until May 3 when the final game will be played at Camp Toyoyo

Football Federation (FKF) and gaming firm OdiBets unveiled the newly formed OdiMtaani Cup, Nairobi edition on March 5.

The competition will see 140 teams battle for the Sh500,000 cash prize during the two-month-long tournament. The final will be played on May 3 at Camp Toyoyo.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa welcomed the move saying it would help them nurture talents from the grassroots level and finally help the players achieve their dreams.

“Today [Thursday], we once again mark an important milestone in Kenyan football with the coming of this partnership which is a major boost to grassroots football,” Mwendwa said during the unveiling ceremony.

“This tournament is bound to expose our players at the grassroots to serious competitions and the hype that always goes with such a tournament to help catapult them to higher levels of football.

“It is at the grassroots points that almost all the stars we adore at the national level came from and that’s why in the four years we have been in the office much of our efforts have been and will remain to put our focus and energy in developing grassroots football.

“As a federation, we are thankful to OdiBets for being our county leagues partner. Their commitment to supporting football mashinani is very much appreciated by the larger football family.”

OdiBets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi explained why they entered into the partnership with FKF.

“Through this tournament, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grassroots teams have,” Sayi said during the ceremony.

“As we start this journey, we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs that are set to participate in this tournament.

“The OdiMtaani Cup is set to help nurture raw football talent from the mtaa to national and international levels.”

Former Harambee Stars captain, Musa Otieno, as well as Nairobi East and West Branch officials were present at the ceremony as FKF and the gaming firm launched the tournament.