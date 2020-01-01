Mwendwa to lead FKF and government delegation to Fifa meeting

The Federation boss will lead a strong delegation to world governing offices in Zurich for a two-day meeting

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa will lead a strong Kenyan delegation to Fifa headquarters in Zurich on Wednesday.

Mwendwa will be accompanied by the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry Otieno. From the Ministry side, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, as well as Principal Secretary Joe Okudo, will also travel to Zurich.

Other government officials in the entourage are Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) chairman John Ohaga and Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.

According to FKF president Nick Mwendwa, they will have a two-day meeting with Fifa officials.

“This is a crucial meeting and Fifa have given us two days to meet with them. After the meeting, we expect everything to go smoothly in as far as the elections are concerned,” Mwendwa told Goal.

Fifa wants to explain to the Kenyan delegation how they operate hence the need to invite Ohaga and Wasike. In December, Ohaga cancelled FKF elections after ruling that they had not been properly called.

Wasike has been insisting the federation branches be registered before they can be allowed to hold elections.

On Tuesday, FKF delegates endorsed the new Electoral Board and the Code ahead of the fresh elections to be held before March.