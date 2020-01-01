Mwendwa reveals travel plans for Kenya trip to Comoros

The federation boss confirms the national team will use a chartered flight for the match against the island nation on Sunday

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed they will charter a flight for the Harambee Stars as they travel to face Comoros in the qualifier.

The Harambee Stars are due to leave the country on Saturday for the must-win reverse fixture after the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting staged at Kasarani Stadium in Kenya on Wednesday.

FKF boss Mwendwa has now told Goal for the first time in the history of Kenyan football, the team will use a chartered flight to Comoros ahead of the match set to be played in Moroni.

More teams

“It will be a chartered flight for the boys, we want them to feel good,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“Now that we have motivation partners, we have this kind of things, we are flying by private jet to go for matches starting with Comoros and that is what we need to give, that is what we can do.

“We will hire a chartered flight to take the team to Comoros, it will be hired like a person hires a bus, it will wait for us at the airport, take us to Comoros, wait for us again in Comoros, and bring us back to Kenya.”

On the incentives they have lined up for the team, Mwendwa told Goal: “Allowances were being paid by Ministry of Sports but the policy of the government was Sh1, 000 at home…you see, so for football players, it is really paltry so what counts for this boys is when they win what do they get?

“And it is the reason our partners Odibet gave out Sh2.5million [against Comoros had they won] and the money had already been given to the team captain, he had it in the pocket, now we are debating away it will be Sh5million if they win.

“Between us [FKF] and Odibet, [our betting partners], it is Sh5million so we are motivating the team now the question is how many more partners can we get to reward these boys?

“Because if they win all the three matches remaining that is Sh15million and the money they had it, on Sunday we had said we don’t have the Sh5million, but if you win we give you the money in January”

Article continues below

Mwendwa continued: “We are saying we want to have a structure, we want them to know what they are supposed to get when you play for Harambee Stars and it is not a conversation anymore, because we are staying in Safari Park, we are flying in jets, we are now giving the players the equal treatment other big nations in Africa are getting.

“Now we want to get ready, and get the win away in Comoros, if they win on ‘Sunday they will get Sh5million in January, from both Odibet and FKF, but now already they have the Sh2.5million, so the coach has to decide to take it away because they did not win, it is upon the coach and the players.”

After the Comoros match, the Harambee Stars will have two more matches to play in the qualifiers - against at home and Togo away.