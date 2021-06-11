'Petty, mad critics' - Mwendwa responds to claims he trained Kariobangi Sharks vs Gor Mahia

The FKF president revealed how he's associated with the Premier League side who were eliminated by K'Ogalo from the Shield Cup

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has responded to claims he coached Kariobangi Sharks against Gor Mahia during the Shield Cup fixture on Thursday.

In a video going around on social media, Mwendwa is seen giving instructions to the players and the FKF chief has stated he has been doing it for years. He also affirmed that he was not going to leave Kariobangi Sharks just because he was the head of the federation.

Kenya FA President Nick Mwendwa (in black) seen coaching his club Kariobangi Sharks which later lost 2-0 to Gor Mahia.



FIFA’s Code of Ethics (Article 19) bars FA Presidents from doubling up as Club Chairmen.



He also coaches the NT Harambee Stars in similar fashion. pic.twitter.com/HtFaCuDBbm — Francis Gaitho (@FrancisGaitho) June 10, 2021

"I'm just wondering if anyone is unaware that I always train the Kariobangi Sharks?"People are just mad out there. I train them once a week, and I didn't start yesterday," Mwendwa told Goal.

"I have done it for around six or seven years continuously and I believe it will not bring any problem from Fifa.



"I have a question: Will Patrice Motsepe resign as president of his club simply because he won the Caf position?"It is a very petty issue because if I leave the club, the boys will just be at home hungry. Will, they [critics] pay them.



"The club has 55 people and if I quit will they pay them through online gossip? This is petty and somewhat stupid and people know I have been handling the Kariobangi Sharks' training sessions. They are my team and no one can claim not to know that.



"I have been training them for long, for years and years, for 21 years to be precise. People just do not have work to do."



Kariobangi Sharks fell to K'Ogalo by a 2-0 margin at Utalii Ground after goals from Karim Nikiema and Sydney Ochieng condemned them. After the match, Gor Mahia head coach Manuel Vaz Pinto admitted the game was tough.



"It was a tough game, of course, a difficult game, two good teams with very good players and the game was good but I am very proud of my players because they again put a lot of commitment into the game despite the fatigue and now we have won nine games in a row, I am happy about this," Vaz Pinto told Goal.

"Of course we are happy to reach the semis, and of course when we get a good result I am happy but in the last 24 days we have played nine games, we have travelled to Mombasa, to Wundanyi and the number of players in the squad is not big but I am happy with result and performance of the team."



Gor Mahia will face Bidco United in the penultimate stage, while AFC Leopards will tackle Equity FC, the only lower league side still in the competition.