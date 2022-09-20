Mwendwa regains access to FKF offices, move could sway Fifa to lift ban

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has returned to Kandanda House offices, eleven months after he was hounded out

Mwendwa returns to FKF offices

Promises to restore sanity

Cites Fifa support on taking charge

WHAT HAPPENED? After the new Kenyan government led by William Samoei Ruto took the oath of power on September 13, Mwendwa wrote to the world governing body Fifa confirming his return to FKF management. Mwendwa and his team have officially been granted access to FKF's offices at Kandanda House and they returned to work on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mwendwa's tribulations started late last November when the government moved to investigate FKF accounts following reports the officials had allegedly swindled monies meant for the sport. On completing the investigations, the government came out to report mismanagement of the funds and went further to suspend the office and appoint a transitional committee to take charge of football in the country.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "I am back to serve Kenyan football, whatever happened now is in the past, we have a lot of catch up to do now," Mwendwa told GOAL. "We have a lot to do now to bring football to where it was, and my first task is to engage Fifa so they can lift our ban. Before I assumed office, they gave me assurance of supporting our course and I am going to make sure international football is back as soon as possible."

WHAT NEXT FOR MWENDWA? Fifa's condition to Kenya after the indefinite ban was effected, was to have the FKF offices opened and with that happening, the suspension could be lifted in the next few days.