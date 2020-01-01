Mwendwa 'ready to deal with rebel clubs in FKF Premier League'

The federation boss maintains the ‘rebel’ clubs will be expelled from the top-flight and their players will be allowed to sign for other clubs

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has maintained his stance that the ‘rebel’ clubs yet to sign the undertaking with StarTimes will be expelled from the league by the expiration of the two-day ultimatum.

On Wednesday, the FKF gave and Zoo FC 48 hours to sign the deal, while were given until Monday, December 14 at 17:00.

It means for Mathare and Zoo their period of signing the broadcast contract will expire on Friday at 17:00 and Mwendwa has again said they will be expelled from the league.

More teams

“We don’t have anything to negotiate further, we have been kind enough to the three teams, we gave them time to read and sign the contract but they have refused, we have added them 48 hours to sign the same, we are waiting to see what happens, but no team has responded yet, they have until Friday 17:00,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

“It is upon the officials of the three clubs to make sure they save the teams from being expelled, the decision has already been unanimously passed by the National Executive Council (NEC) and it is not reversible, we don’t have time to waste now, it is either they sign or they go.”

Asked whether they are prepared to counter the clubs if they opt against signing and move to court, Mwendwa said: “We are ready for them, we already know what they are planning, they will be sorted, let them try do anything, we are ready to handle them.”

On Wednesday, Mathare United and Zoo were removed from the fixtures after being suspended with Mwendwa explaining to Goal: “We have suspended Mathare United and Zoo because they have refused to sign the StarTimes deal and for now they will not be part of the fixtures.

“However, the teams have the next 48 hours to decide whether they will sign the deal or not, if they don’t sign in the next two days, then we will have no option but to expel them from the league.”

Mwendwa continued: “The same applies to Ulinzi Stars, they have until Monday at 5 pm to confirm their commitment. Ulinzi are only committed by word and said they will sign the letter but they have not returned it back.”

Mwendwa further said they will open a mini-transfer window for players from the affected clubs to seek transfers elsewhere.

Article continues below

“We will open for them a small transfer window of two weeks so that they can join teams of their own choice, I know they will get preferred teams," he confirmed.

“It is unfortunate we have been forced to take such a stand but we don’t have any other option because we must play football and cannot be held at ransom by three clubs who feel they know more than other clubs.”

The 2020-21 season got underway two weeks ago and already teams that signed the broadcast deal have received Ksh2million from sponsors StarTimes and BetKing.