Mwendwa questions Kaberia for holding Harambee Stars and Starlets funds

The PS has been accused of failing to submit the needed finances to enable the teams to prepare for their international assignments

Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has been summoned by the senate to explain the financial issues regarding Football Federation and the ministry.

Several federations have accused the ministry of failing to submit funds to facilitate the national teams preparing for international assignments. Just last week, FKF threatened to pull out Harambee Stars and Starlets out of their forthcoming assignments owing to frustrations by the Sports Ministry.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa wants to know why Kaberia is not releasing the funds despite early requests.

“We don’t have money, we are broke and I don’t see the team going to camp ahead of the two matches,” Mwendwa told Goal

“We have already written and asked the government to fund the Harambee Stars and we travel to Cairo on November 9 and if by the 5th or 6th we don’t have the funds, then we will not travel to Cairo.

“We want to tell Kenyans we don’t know what is happening, we don’t know why all this is happening, and we don’t have any option. We just hope they sort the issue as soon as possible.”

In a statement obtained by Goal, Kaberia has been summoned to explain why the Ministry has not funded the Federation as required.

"The committee [led by Kaberia] should explain the reasons the national teams including and not limited to the Harambee Starlets are unable to get funding for their international sporting fixtures.

"State why Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets' several requests for funding have not been honoured by the Sports Fund and the reasons for the said denials."

Starlets are set to host Zambia on Friday in the third round of the 2020 Olympics qualifier.