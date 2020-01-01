Mwendwa planned to rig FKF elections - Presidential aspirant Nyamweya

Disputes surrounding the national polls have seen the exercise delayed for over half a year now

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Sam Nyamweya has claimed Nick Mwendwa planned to rig the upcoming elections.

Nyamweya is planning to pip the incumbent, who succeeded him in 2016, but has pointed out issues he thinks Mwendwa engaged in as to give him an advantage in the race.

The FKF has failed to hold its elections as the previous two attempts were stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and due to the ongoing coronavirus-instigated restrictions, it is not clear when polls will be held.

“Who has been going to the courts to seek answers? It is FKF who took the Registrar of Sports to the court. As interested parties, we were just enjoined but it is not true that we took anyone to the court,” Nyamweya told Radio Jambo.

“FKF lost the case as the elections were nullified twice. What remains our problem is that FKF wanted to rig elections. They presented fake clubs and went ahead to appoint an electoral board in a manner that violated the rules.

“They co-opted a member of the tribunal as an election officer. Tribunal is a place where dissatisfied parties seek justice and appointing a member to be part of the electoral body was just plain wrong.

“Professor Edwin Wamukhoya [Electoral Board Chairman] was an election officer during my tenure. They went back for him in order to help rig the elections.

“According to the law, if one is appointed an election official, you serve just once. If you accept to be re-appointed it means there is something sinister you are up to.

“The election laws adopted during my tenure expressly said no one should be appointed twice to serve as an election officer. So, FKF's insistence they are using the same laws is wrong because whatever they are doing and what the law says are two different things.”

Fifa had promised to hold a consultative meeting with stakeholders but Nyamweya says the world governing body should not interfere in the process because it is an internal affair.

“Election matters should be handled without Fifa guidance. After a four-year term elapses, elections must be held and it is not up to Fifa or the government to give guidelines," he added.

“We have been patient enough, they brought fake clubs and locked out teams from county levels for purposes of rigging.”

SDT chairman John Ohaga had also asked the feuding parties to hold talks and seek the way forward and Nyamweya claims theFKF are not happy with the proposal.

“[John] Ohaga requested that all stakeholders sit down and iron out the issues but FKF said they would not be part of the tribunal-led negotiations,” concluded the former FKF boss.

“They are opposed to moves that seek to end disputes and allow for elections to be held.

“We cannot wait forever until the world ends. Things are moving on despite the coronavirus pandemic and we can use technology like zoom to do all these things.”

Mwendwa has always maintained he is ready for the electoral contest.