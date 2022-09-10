Mwendwa: DPP threatens to cite embattled former FKF head over letter to Fifa

The vocal administrator claimed he is back in the office and had communicated the same to the world football governing body

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has threatened to sue the embattled former Football Kenya Federation head Nick Mwendwa for what he has termed as contempt of court.

The 43-year-old vocal administrator was kicked out of office in November 2021 after Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed disbanded the body for alleged graft.

The Kariobangi Sharks owner was then charged with corruption cases but the court dropped the charges stating there was no viable evidence to sustain the case.

In a recent letter to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Mwendwa stated he is officially back in the office, but it has not gone well with the prosecutors.

What has been said?

"We shall cite him [Mwendwa] for contempt. He is misreporting facts which are absolutely wrong. He is aware that the matter is still active in court," Senior Assistant DPP Joseph Riungu said as quoted by The Nation Newspaper.

Goal.

Riungu's sentiments were supported by seasoned football administrator Twaha Mbarak, "Mwendwa challenged the dissolution of the FKF in the High Court and the court gave its verdict that the CS acted by the constitution of the land," he told the Star Newspaper.

"It is unfortunate Mwendwa is acting in contempt of court orders which he challenged.

"By claiming FKF leadership, Mwendwa is operating illegally against the Sports Act and in contempt of court."

Mbarak further insisted the body remains non-existent, "FKF was dissolved due to claims of corruption and was not enrolled by the Registrar for failure to comply with the Sports Act as required by the Constitution of Kenya.

"In that regard, FKF stands dissolved. Audit report implicated FKF in funds embezzlement and a case is still pending in court."

Fifa suspended Kenya from all footballing activities in February 2022 citing government interference. Football in the country has been run by temporary bodies.

The stand of president-elect honourable William Ruto has not been made public.