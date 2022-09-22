Mwendwa must go - New twist in Kenya's football revolution as Nyamweya offers solution

The former federation chief wants the formation of a Fifa-backed committee in order to end the current impasse

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya has claimed the country no longer needs Nick Mwendwa and has offered a solution to the current quagmire facing the country's footballing fraternity.

Following the disbandment of the FKF national executive committee by the Ministry of Sports, Kenya was suspended by Fifa for what they termed as third-party interference in matters of football.

The suspension is yet to be lifted, and for that to be achieved, Nyamweya – Mwendwa’s predecessor at Kandanda House – has suggested the formation of a normalization committee as the only way out of the current state of affairs.

"Mwendwa must realize that the game has long moved on without him and the least he can do is to stay away and concentrate on the court cases facing him," Nyamweya told GOAL.

"Legally, the only way to sort out the current impasse in Kenyan football is to have a normalization committee with the blessings of Fifa and the government of Kenya, tasked with the express mandate of planning and holding fresh FKF elections.

"It is time to move on [without Mwendwa] and the only way forward is to put a normalization committee in place to work with the government and stakeholders with the ultimate outcome of having our game admitted back to the international family."

Earlier in the week, Mwendwa visited the FKF offices – a move that is against a court order issued when he was charged with cases of fiscal mismanagement – and Nyamweya has called the football administrator out for his action.

The move to storm into the FKF offices in Kasarani was also called out by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports.

"Mwendwa had last week authored a letter to Fifa claiming that his team was back in the office and was enjoying the full support of the newly-elected government," continued Nyamweya.

"Events of Tuesday this week, where Mwendwa, accompanied by some members of the disbanded FKF executive members, invaded and broke into the FKF Goal Project offices in a futile attempt to take back control of the offices, have proved that Mwendwa wants to illegally return to office."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Premier League clubs – led by local giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia - unanimously agreed not to take part in any competition organized by the FKF transition committee, a move that has received the backing of Nyamweya.

"The move by the Kenyan Premier League clubs to boycott the start of the league until the matters surrounding the management of the game are resolved is just a clear indicator that the issue needs urgent and immediate attention," Nyamweya concluded.

With the confusion surrounding football administration in the country, it is not yet clear whether the top-tier will kick off on September 24, as announced by the transition committee, or not.

Initially, the league was to start on September 10 before the plans were amended and a new date issued.