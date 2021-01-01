Mwendwa: Mathare United & Zoo FC will not receive grants despite return

The federation boss reveals to Goal the ‘rebel clubs’ will not be entitled to grants despite being reinstated to the top flight

Football Federation (FKF) have clarified that and Zoo FC will not be entitled to grants from sponsors despite being reinstated to the Premier League.

The two ‘rebel clubs’ were reinstated back to the top flight after almost two months out after they were suspended from the league for failure to endorse the broadcast deal between FKF and StarTimes.

After being suspended from the league, the two clubs moved to the Sport Disputes Tribunal (SDT) who ruled in their favour by ordering FKF to have them back in the league.

The federation obeyed the court order on Friday by reinstating the two teams, with Mathare United set to take on on January 14 in their first match of the season, while Zoo will open the season with a match against FC at Afraha Stadium on January 9.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has now told Goal they had no issues to have the teams reinstated but pointed out they will not receive any grants from the sponsors, as is the case with the other teams, because they have not signed the endorsement.

“We said we will do it, to have the teams back in the league because we don’t have issues with them [the teams] and we also respect the courts,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday. “However, it is not going to be possible to give them grants from the sponsors, they have refused to recognise the sponsors so how can we give them grants?

“If you don’t sign TV rights then you cannot receive any money, including the one from the main sponsors BetKing.”

Four days after the clash against the Batoto ba Mungu, Mathare United will play Zoo FC before hosting Bandari on January 22.

The Slum Boys will then travel to Nakuru and face on January 27 before concluding the month’s duties with a game against on January 31.

On the other hand, after taking on Bandari, Zoo will then face Posta at the same venue on January 13 as FKF has not given a reason why the matches will not be hosted at the Kericho Green Stadium.