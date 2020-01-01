Mwendwa: KPL clubs to resume training after government green light

The federation boss says they will be ready to help clubs resume training when the government allows sporting activities again

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has revealed they have put measures in place to help the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs resume training when the government gives the green light.

The government banned all sporting activities in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic and with reports indicating some of the restrictive measures put in place could be eased off and football action be allowed to return, Mwendwa says they are just waiting for the government to confirm the procedure.

“Once we get the guidelines from the government to resume football action, then we will issue a protocol so the KPL clubs and even lower clubs can go back to training,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday.

More teams

“We are just waiting for the government to give the directive and that will give FKF the opportunity to explain to clubs what they are supposed to do, [to train amid Covid-19], and everything will return to normal.

“We are already done with the 2019-20 season and now our focus will be for the clubs to embark on training [but with strict rules] as we prepare to kick-off the new season in August.”

Mwendwa’s statement comes just a day after the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed confirmed she had formed a task force involving members from the Ministry of Sports and Health to start looking at ways of returning sporting activities in the country.

“We have formed a committee that will guide us on what to do in regards to resuming sporting activities, and I know they will come up with a good report. We want to have sports coming back, but we must follow the laid down rules governing the coronavirus,” Mohammed told reporters on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Kenya was the first country in the East African region to end the season and declare , who were topping the 17-team league table, the champions while Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were promoted.

K’Ogalo will now represent the country in the Caf for the fourth season in a row while Kenya will not have a representative in the Confederation Cup because they did not enter a team.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to address the nation on Saturday when the current 21-day curfew elapses.