Mwendwa: Kenya vs Sudan friendly will not take place

The local federation boss reveals Harambee Stars will not play another build-up game

Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed Harambee Stars will not play a second friendly in this Fifa window.

The national team was scheduled to play against Sudan in their second friendly after beating Zambia 2-1 in the first one played on Friday at the newly refurbished Nyayo Stadium.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal the Sudan friendly will not take place and the team will now break camp.

“We had planned to play two matches against Zambia and Sudan but because of many issues, Sudan have said they will not be able to play against us,” Mwendwa told Goal on Sunday. “They have given us many issues as to why they cannot come for the friendly and we accept their decision.

“The team will now break camp after the win against Zambia.”

Asked on his assessment of the team after the 2-1 win against the Chipolopolo, Mwendwa said: “It was a scrappy win but for me, a win is a win, we fought hard to get the win and finally got it.

“We had a squad of players who have not been active for the last six months owing to Covid-19 and getting a win against a big giant like Zambia is no mean achievement, I want to thank the players and the technical bench for a good job.”

Against Zambia, Kenya took the lead in the 21st minute when Mwape Tandi accidentally redirected Cliff Nyakeya’s cross from the right channel into his own net following a clever pass from Kenneth Muguna and 14 minutes later, Nyakeya powered home the second from another Muguna cross.

Second-half substitute Emmanuel Chabula pulled a goal back for the former African champions and there was drama in the dying minutes of the match when Zambia thought they had scored the leveler but it was disallowed.

Kenya used the friendly to gauge their fitness as they have an double-header coming up in November against Comoros.

Kenya started their campaign for the 2021 Afcon, with an impressive 1-1 draw away to . They followed it up with another draw, by the same margin, in Nairobi against Togo.

In Group G, Comoros, who started their campaign with a 1-0 win against Togo before settling for a goalless draw against the Pharaohs, lead with four points.