Mwendwa: I will contest FKF presidency in next elections

The federation boss now says he will still contest for the seat when his current term of office comes to and end in October, 2024

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has openly claimed he will seek a third term to lead Kenyan football when the current tenure comes to an end in the next four years.

The 42-year-old was re-elected for a second term only last October, the 17th, when he garnered 77 votes out of the 85 cast to beat five other aspirants to the post.

But barely a year into his second term, Mwendwa has now revealed his intentions to vie for another term insisting the amended FKF constitution allows him to contest for two more terms after the expiry of his current term in October 2024.

“At least by the laws now, I will still be around in the next elections. So, Kenyans should be prepared to be under my leadership for at least two more terms. Football is a lifetime,” Mwendwa said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“When you choose it, you die with it: I will forever die with it. Of course, people will say I’m overstaying in office, but just like any other person, you can’t think clearly in your first term.

“It is only in the second and third terms that you might be able to achieve some things. I’m lucky we qualified for the 2019 Afcon in my first term. I’m now dreaming for the Qatar World Cup and the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

Mwendwa continued: “From my conversation with the Senegal FA president, for you to build a nation that loves football, the cycle comes in four years.

“On the minimum, you need two and a half cycles to put your federation in order. He told me it took him nine years as president to make the team stable. Now, he is the Caf vice president and you can see why his country is also doing well.”

Mwendwa has also set his eyes on the Fifa Council post for the African Anglophone nations in the next election in 2025.

The Kenyan president was among the contestants for the same seat during the last elections held in Morocco in March but he withdrew at the last minute allowing Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Melvin Pinnick to clinch the post.

Kenya will have a busy calendar in 2021 with national team Harambee Stars set to kick-off their World Cup qualifying campaign in June. Kenya under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee have been drawn to face Mali, Uganda, and Rwanda.