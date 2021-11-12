'It is rubbish, fake and a failure to understand football matters' - Mwendwa hits back at Amina

Embattled Football Kenya Federation head Nick Mwendwa has hit back at Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed, stating the set FKF Caretaker Committee is rubbish and exposes her limits in football matters.

The CS disbanded the Federation on Thursday, citing several reasons among them funds misappropriation, and went on to form an interim body under the chairmanship of retired judge Aaron Ringera to oversee football matters in the country for the next six months.

'Which court found us guilty?'



"[Amina appointing a caretaker committee for six months while investigations continue] is rubbish. It is like me declaring you guilty without court process. What law is that?," Mwendwa told TV47.

"She has already decided we have made mistakes, she has made a decision. Which court has found us guilty? None?...for her, she decided we are guilty. She investigated, became the judge, and passed her judgment. It is not possible.

"It is rubbish, fake, and a failure to understand matters of football. She wants to control football but she does not have that knowledge, that is the problem."

What next for FKF?



|The vocal administrator has now insisted they will continue running football in the country as they have been doing.

Mwendwa says eyes are on Monday's Group E World Cup qualifier between the Harambee Stars and Rwanda at Nyayo Stadium.

"We will continue [running] football in the country. The national team played Uganda [on Thursday] and on Monday we are playing Rwanda. If someone wants to stop football, let them do so and see what will happen," he concluded.

Both countries are out of the race to Qatar - on Thursday, Kenya and Uganda played out a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende. Michael Olunga scored for Engin Firat's team before Fahad Bayo controversially equalized late into the match.

Article continues below

Amavubi also lost 3-0 at home to Mali who have since made it to the final hurdle of the qualifiers.

The Eagles have 13 points, four more than Uganda while Kenya are on three points with Amavubi bottom of the group with one.