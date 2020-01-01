'Mwendwa hero-worshipping, poor leadership to blame for Kisumu All-Stars drop' - Nyamweya

The relegation of Otenga, after just a season, means the Nyanza region now does not have an original team in the top-tier

Former Football Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has termed Kisumu All-Stars relegation as ‘death of football in Nyanza’ and has also blamed Nick Mwendwa’s leadership.

The region is known as the major source of talent for both the FKF Premier League clubs and the national team but it is now clear they would not have an original team participating in the top-tier.

“ promotion to the now renamed FKF Premier League has dealt a major blow to football in Nyanza region,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“It is now official that the larger Nyanza region has no team participating in the top tier league in Kenya after the exit of Kisumu All-Stars, and the withdrawal of sponsorship from Western Stima by the sponsors Kenya Power and Lighting Company, the relegation of , and the disbandment of Sugar.

“Once considered as the granary of Kenyan football, the region is now a pale shadow of the former self.”

The former FKF official went ahead and explained the genesis of the problems that teams from the region have faced.

“Poor leadership, sycophancy, misplaced priorities, and hero-worshipping of one Nick Mwendwa has characterised football leadership in Nyanza and its effects have started to manifest and reverberate across the region.

“The buck stops at the doorsteps of the self-imposed football leaders in Nyanza and impostors at Kandanda house whose roots are in Nyanza.

Nyamweya compared the state of soccer during his reign to what has been witnessed under the current football leadership.

“During my tenure as president of FKF the Nyanza region had four teams in the top tier league namely Sony Sugar, Muhuroni FC, Chemelil Sugar and Western Stima.

“In about four years these clubs are out of the top flight football and the future in the region looks gloomy and bleak.

“It is instructive to note that one of my first infrastructure projects as the president of FKF was the laying of the state of art artificial turf at the Moi Stadium, which served to boost football standards in the region

“To regain the lost glory of the region I call on all progressive football stakeholders in Nyanza region to reject the self-imposed, unregistered and unrecognised FKF leadership and join forces with other like-minded progressive football leaders in the counties in advancing the cause for transformation of the football ecosystem.”

Kisumu All-Stars – promoted a season ago – returned to the National Super League after a second leg playoffs defeat to Vihiga United.

Mwendwa was re-elected for a four-year term in an election that Nyamweya declared interest but ended up not contesting for the presidency.