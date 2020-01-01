Mwendwa: Government response positive, FKF Premier League to kick off as planned

The federation boss reveals to Goal they are on track to resume the league which was halted in mid-March owing to Covid-19

The Football Federation (FKF) has assured fans the response from the government to kick off the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season is very positive.

The Kenyan top-flight which was suspended in mid-March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus is yet to resume despite the FKF securing sponsors for the league.

Despite the FKF setting November 27 as the date to kick off the new campaign, the government is yet to lift the ban on contact sports which includes football and rugby.

FKF boss Mwendwa has now told Goal the response from the government is very positive and that the league will kick off as planned with players and officials of all the participating teams being tested for Covid-19 on Monday.

Asked if the league will now kick off as planned after another change of date from November 20, Mwendwa told Goal: “The response from the Ministry of Sports is very positive. We have been engaging them for a while now and they don’t have any problems if we start the league.

“All they wanted is to see was whether as a federation we are able to put all the Covid-19 measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus and we have given them the guidelines of what we plan to do for a smooth resumption of the top-flight.

“The league will kick off as planned on November 27, which will be on a Friday, and all the players and officials of the teams in the league will undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests starting on Monday.”

Earlier on Friday, Mwendwa confirmed to Goal 14 clubs, among them Kakamega , have already the undertaking to kick-off the league on November 27.

Other clubs that have committed to kick-off the season include AFC , , , , Bidco United, Nairobi City Stars, , , , Posta , Wazito FC, and .

“We will give Sh2million to teams that will have signed the document and those that have not signed will not get anything,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula confirmed to Goal they had indeed signed the undertaking, saying all he wants now is to see football returning to Kenya.

“It is true we have signed the undertaking,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday. “I was a very strong critic of Mwendwa’s administration and the day I wanted us to have him out of office, the same clubs ganged up against me to support him.

“So I don’t think it is time for us [the officials] to fight anymore, it is time to have the league played, it is time to have the action back and I hope the league will now start as planned so the players can also enjoy the action.”

The teams that have not signed the undertaking include , , , and Zoo FC.