Mwendwa: Government assures FKF Premier League action to return soon

The federation boss confirms to Goal they are already engaging the Ministry of Sports to have the top-flight resume

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has confirmed the government has promised to make sure FKF Premier League action returns soon.

The Kenyan top-flight was affected three days ago after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all sporting activities in the country indefinitely due to rising positive tests as a result of the coronavirus third wave.

It was the second time sporting activities were being halted after a similar order was issued in March 2020, when the first cases of the pandemic were recorded in Kenya.

The decision to suspend sports, came as a shock to many as it stopped the continuation of the top-tier which had already seen 16 matches played, with Tusker topping the 18-team table with 36 points.

Mwendwa has told Goal the government has opened to consult with them in the best way they can have the league resumed, and further said they will write to them their proposals on what they intend to do to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“We have already talked to the Sports Ministry, and they are keen to implement a few things, they have asked us to write to them on what we intend to do to make sure Covid-19 does not spread and we will respond to them by the latest on Wednesday,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday.

“We have also explained to the Cabinet Secretary of Sports the effects that will come with the league not being played especially when it comes to the national team since we have the World Cup qualifying matches starting in June and we want the team to be ready.

“What I can say, CS Amina [Mohamed] is very willing to allow us to resume the league if we follow the laid down Covid-19 regulations, and in my opinion, we must have our league going at the shortest time possible, we will write to her, and we hope she will give us a positive response.

“I am sure it will not take time, the league will return soon, all they want us to do is what we have been doing before, we are ready to improve where we failed and our intentions are to have action back.”

Mwendwa has further confirmed all players in the Premier League will be vaccinated before the league resumes.

“The Sports Ministry is also keen to have all the players and officials vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, and after we finish the exercise, then the league will resume with all the laid down procedures.”

When the 2019-20 season was suspended, Gor Mahia were declared champions by virtue of topping the table at that point in time.