Mwendwa: Gor Mahia will go for Kagame Cup but ‘we will finish FKF league’

The federation boss explains the current campaign will not be cancelled and that K’Ogalo will go for the regional tournament

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has denied reports Gor Mahia will be crowned FKF Premier League champions for the 2020-21 season if it is cancelled.

A section of the Kenyan media reported on Sunday the FKF boss has conceded the current season will be cancelled and Gor Mahia will remain champions, thus earning them the chance to represent the country in the Caf Champions League.

Mwendwa has dismissed the claims as baseless, insisting as a federation they will do everything in their means to have the season played to the end and further clarified by virtue of winning the league last season, Gor Mahia will represent the country in Cecafa Kagame Cup scheduled for August.

“I have not said anything like that, crowning Gor Mahia if the current season is cancelled, we are not ready to cancel the season, what I know the league will be played to the end and we will have a rightful winner,” Mwendwa told Goal on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate they have written what I did not say, they have just misquoted me, but let me put it clearly on what I said, the league will be played to the end but by virtue of winning the same last season, Gor Mahia will be our flag bearers in the Kagame Cup set for August.

“I am confident we will finish this season, we are waiting for the government to give us an okay, we have not given up, we are likely to resume the league earlier in July or the end of May.

“We don’t want to start speculating issues and remember this league issue is a very sensitive matter, it is very sensitive and we must be very careful, I want to repeat, the league will not be cancelled, we will play it to the end and a winner will be found.”

The current campaign was halted on March 26 after a directive from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the indefinite suspension of all sporting activities, citing a spike in positive coronavirus in the third wave of the pandemic.

Despite efforts by the FKF to have the league resumed, the Ministry of Health have stuck their ground.

Article continues below

It is a decision that has potentially put the Kenyan league in jeopardy since there is no clarity on whether it will be played to the end or be cancelled like was the case in the 2019-20 season.

Last season, the league was cancelled in March after Kenya recorded their first case of Covid-19 with Gor Mahia, who were then leading the 18-team table, being declared the champions and Kakamega Homeboyz coming second.

And in the current campaign, after 16 games played, Tusker are leading the log with 36 points whereas Zoo FC, Mathare United, and Vihiga United are in the Premier League’s relegation zone.