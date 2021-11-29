Mwendwa: Former FKF president charged with fraud & corruption

Embattled former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has been, on Monday, charged in the Kenya High Court with several accounts of fraud and corruption.

The vocal administrator was arrested on Friday and spent the weekend at Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi, waiting to be arraigned in court. In a charge sheet obtained by GOAL, Mwendwa has been accused of illegally acquiring millions of shillings.

What is Mwendwa accused of?

"Fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to section 45 (1) (a) as read with section 48 of anti-corruption and economics crimes act No.3 of 2003," read a police charge sheet presented to the court.

"On the 15th day of May 2021 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, you fraudulently acquired public property [totalling to Ksh. 8.5 million], the property of Football Kenya Federation.

"Between 16th April 2021 and 31st May 2021 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit an offence of corruption namely to defraud the FKF a sum of [Ksh. 29.6 Million]."

Second arrest

Mwendwa had been arrested two weeks earlier but was set free on Thursday by a Nairobi court after the state prosecution asked for the closure of his file.

Everlyn Omunga, who led the state prosecution against the embattled FA chief - said they were seeking the court’s permission to have the file temporarily closed as the investigation over allegations of financial misappropriation continued.

“We seek to close the file for the time being as we proceed with investigations before we prefer charges against him,” Onunga told Miliamni senior principal magistrate Wandia Nyamu.

Nyamu accepted the prosecution's plea and consequently closed the file: “I, therefore, order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP,” said the magistrate.

Article continues below

Currently, football in Kenya is run by a Caretaker Committee under retired judge Aaron Ringera.