Mwendwa: FKF to get alternative training for national teams owing to Covid-19

The federation boss explain to Goal their plans to make sure the national teams prepare adequately for their upcoming matches

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has revealed they are exploring possible ways to have the national teams – Harambee Stars and Starlets – start training for their upcoming assignments after the government left matters of sports resumption in the country in the hands of the Ministry of Health.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League, the National Super League, and the lower leagues were suspended in March by President Uhuru Kenyatta following the spike in the number of coronavirus-infected individuals.

But despite the FKF engaging the government for a possible return, the Sports Ministry through Cabinet Secretary Mohamed Amina confirmed on Thursday the health docket will give direction on when it would be safe enough to let sports activities resume in the country.

And with both the Harambee Stars and Starlets facing assignments next month – the men’s team have World Cup qualifiers while the women’s team is scheduled to play Zambia in a friendly – Mwendwa has told Goal they will work out their own plans to make sure the two teams move to camp to prepare for the matches.

“As it stands, it seems the government will not okay the return of football in the country soon,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday. “We have already engaged them but from the look of things, the clearance might take time, it will not be soon as required.

“And with our national teams supposed to play in the coming month, we have to devise ways of having the teams prepare for the assignments like now the men’s World Cup qualifier first game is against Uganda on March 5 and the girls will also play in Awcon qualifiers in the same month.

“What I know, Kenya have a chance to go to World Cup finals looking at the group we are in and it is important we prepare the team well, and we are exploring several options to make sure they are all in camp to prepare for the matches as we await the resumption of football in the country.”

Mwendwa continued. “It is a challenge to FKF, we must do our best, we have to get a formula for the teams to get ready, I don’t know what will be done but I can assure you the teams will have to prepare for the upcoming matches.”

Asked when he thinks football will be allowed to resume, Mwendwa said: “From the look of things, and from what the government said on Thursday, then I see football back in the end of May, that is my realistic target.

“We have engaged them but the Health Ministry insists things are not good outside here, they are have insisted the Covid-19 infected numbers are rising up every day and they cannot take a risk to resume sports, we can only wait because it is beyond us.”

In her statement, Amina told Goal on Thursday: “We will always look at the numbers and the trend of the pandemic and how the virus will behave in our country. We will have a talk with my colleague in the Ministry of Health to see what will happen.

“The numbers seem to be stabilising but it is still too high and we will look upon them [health ministry] for guidance and leadership. They will tell us when they think it is safe to gradually open up on matters sports.”

Earlier in the week, the FKF conducted the vaccination of Premier League and the Harambee Starlets players in anticipation of the possible resumption soon. The national women's team players were vaccinated as they have a planned friendly encounter against Zambia’s Copper Queens.

The vaccination process is expected to be rolled across the country in order for every player participating in the league to get the jab.