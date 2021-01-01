Mwendwa: FKF submit recommendations to government to resume football

The federation boss confirms to Goal they have engaged government on how they plan to play the top-flight matches

Football Kenya Federation has officially written to the government on what they plan to do if they are granted the chance to resume football activities in the country.

The FKF Premier League was among the sports affected after Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta moved to ban all sporting activities on March 26, so as to help curb the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which was on the rise in the country.

The decision to suspend sports came as a shock to many as it stopped the continuation of the top-tier, which had already seen 16 matches played, with Tusker topping the 18-team table with 36 points.

FKF boss Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal they have officially written to the government seeking to have the league resumed under tight Covid-19 guidelines as laid down by the Ministry of Health.

“We have officially written to the government today [Tuesday], the letter has actually been dispatched a few minutes ago,” Mwendwa told Goal when asked how far they had reached in their negotiations with the government on the resumption of football.

“We want to use the remaining days in the week to make sure we reach an agreement with the government, we are very hopeful they will accept the recommendations we have put across to them, and allow us to resume league action.”

In a recent interview, Mwendwa told Goal the government had opened consultations with them over the best way they can have the league resume, and further said they will submit their proposals on what they intend to do to adhere to the Covid-19 rules and regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“We have already talked to the Sports Ministry, and they are keen to implement a few things, they have asked us to write to them on what we intend to do to make sure Covid-19 does not spread and we will respond to them by the latest on Wednesday,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We have also explained to the Cabinet Secretary of Sports the effects that will come with the league not being played especially when it comes to the national team since we have the World Cup qualifying matches starting in June and we want the team to be ready.

“What I can say, CS Amina [Mohamed] is very willing to allow us to resume the league if we follow the laid down Covid-19 regulations, and in my opinion, we must have our league going at the shortest time possible, we will write to her, and we hope she will give us a positive response.

“I am sure it will not take time, the league will return soon, all they want us to do is what we have been doing before, we are ready to improve where we failed and our intentions are to have action back.”

The last time sporting activities were suspended was in March 2020, a decision that forced the federation to end the top-tier and declare Gor Mahia the champions.