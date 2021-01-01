Mwendwa: FKF Premier League to resume on May 13 after Kenyatta lifts lockdown

The federation boss reveals to Goal the top-flight will now return to action in two weeks time after the lifting of the sports ban

Football Kenya Federation has set a tentative date to resume the FKF Premier League after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the indefinite suspension of sporting activities in the country.

The suspension of sports was announced by Kenyatta on March 26, 2021, after a spike in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country, a decision which saw the federation initially suspend the top-flight until further notice.

But on Saturday while addressing the nation from State House during celebrations to mark Madaraka Day, President Kenyatta confirmed the suspension on sporting activities had been lifted but maintained action can only return under strict guidelines from both the Ministry of Health and Sports.

“For the entirety of the Republic of Kenya, it is directed as follows: That the resumption of sporting activities shall be guided by the regulations to be issued by the Ministry of Health jointly with the Ministry of Sports,” read part of the statement from Kenyatta obtained by Goal.

Immediately after the announcement, FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal they have now set May 13 as the date to resume league action.

“That is good news for all of us in the sporting industry and I want to confirm the FKF Premier League will return on May 13 in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and that of Sports,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“We want to thank the President for taking the initiative to allow football and other sporting activities to return and we hope all the federations involved will adhere to the strict guidelines of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have already vaccinated all the players and officials in readiness for resumption and it means we are ready, to kick-off action.”

Kakamega Homeboyz's Cleophas Shimanyiula thanked the President for his decision to resume sports and called on the federation to make sure teams play at least two matches in a week so as to complete the season as per the calendar.

“We are happy because the players were suffering without football and it is good to have action back,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“My only appeal now is for the federation to make sure teams at least play two matches in a week, to reduce the fixtures, we have matches played on Tuesday and Saturday or even Wednesday and Sunday, it is upon them to plan but two matches per week will not be a lot considering the situation the league was in when it took a break.”

When the league was halted, Tusker were leading the table with 36 points from 16 matches, KCB were second on 30 points from 15 matches while AFC Leopards were third on 29 points from 14 matches.