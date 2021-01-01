‘We are good to go’: FKF Premier League to resume on Friday – Mwendwa

The federation boss confirms to Goal the top-flight will officially resume on May 14 after the required Covid-19 protocols were met

The Football Kenya Federation has assured fans they are now ready to resume FKF Premier League action after 50 days without football.

The Kenyan top-flight is set to resume on Friday, May 14, after the government lifted the ban imposed on sporting activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal they have adhered to all the protocols required by the government to prepare for the restart and the league will now resume on May 14.

“We are good to go,” Mwendwa told Goal on Wednesday when asked if the league will now kick off as planned.

“We have done everything we were required to do by the Ministry of Health and Sports and it is now time to kick the ball again.

“All the players and officials of the 18 clubs in the league have successfully been tested for Covid-19 and we have also put in place all the measures required by the Ministry of Health to resume action, we will also make sure that all the pitches have the Covid-19 rules put in place.”

While the government is yet to reply to the FKF's letter on the league resumption's, Mwendwa said by doing and completing all the required protocols, including testing of players and the officials, it is a clear indicator the government is aware of what they have already done and will not stop the resumption.

“We wrote to the government and outlined all that we wanted to do before the league resumes, and we have done exactly that, as much as they have not replied to us, we don’t have to wait for kick-off, we will start the matches as planned on Friday,” Mwendwa continued.

The fixture which will resume the league was once again altered after the FKF pushed the opening matches to May 14 to allow all players and officials of the 18 clubs in the league to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests.

The exercise was conducted on Tuesday with Gor Mahia among the teams whose players were tested, others being Bidco United, Mathare United, KCB FC, Kariobangi Sharks, Posta Rangers, and Kakamega Homeboyz.

Western Stima, Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bandari FC, Tusker FC, Nzoia Sugar players were also tested on Wednesday, at the Evangelic Harvest fellowship church, Ligi Ndogo grounds, GEMS Cambridge, Mbaraki grounds, Ruaraka grounds, and Sudi Stadium, respectively.

Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka, Wazito, and Vihiga United will close the Covid-19 testing exercise on Thursday at the Eastleigh High School (Sofapaka), Marist College (Wazito), Senede High School (Vihiga).

In the tentative fixture set for Friday, Kariobangi Sharks are expected to host visiting Kakamega Homeboyz from 15:00 at Kasarani Annex.