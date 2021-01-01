Mwendwa: FKF Premier League season will be played to the end

The federation boss remains optimistic the current 2020-21 league season will not be called off and will be played to the end

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwedwa has revealed the 2020-21 Premier League season will not be cancelled but will be played to the end.

The current campaign was halted on March 26 after a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the indefinite suspension of all sporting activities citing a spike in numbers of coronavirus pandemic in the third wave.

Despite efforts by the FKF to have the league resumed, the Ministry of Health have stuck to their ground and it is a decision that has put the Kenyan league in uncertainty on whether it will be played to the end or it will be cancelled like it was the case in the 2019-20 season.

However, FKF boss Mwendwa has told Goal despite the situation, he is optimistic the league will be played to the end and pencilled early June as a realistic date to resume action.

“We still have enough time to complete the rounds of matches we had not played and so people should stop panicking,” Mwendwa told Goal on Friday.

“I don’t think we will call off the league, we are not thinking of taking such a route, it is not possible to do that because we still have enough time to play matches, ending the season is something we are not thinking about at all.”

Asked whether they are still engaging the government over a possible resumption, Mwendwa said: “We are still waiting to hear from them, we engaged them earlier in March and we are still waiting, but we have done our part, we have vaccinated all the players and officials and so it means we are ready to play.”

Article continues below

On when he feels the league will return, Mwendwa explained: “Most likely it will return in June, I am very confident the season will resume and we will play remaining matches to the end.”

Last season, the league was cancelled in March after Kenya recorded their first case of Covid-19 with Gor Mahia, who were then leading the 18-team table, being declared the champions and Kakamega Homeboyz coming second.

And in the current campaign, after 16 games played, Tusker are leading the log with 36 points whereas Zoo FC, Mathare United, and Vihiga United are in the Premier League’s relegation zone.