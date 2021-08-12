'Mwendwa's FKF leadership the worst Kenya has had' - Gor Mahia's Rachier

The K'Ogalo chair detailed reasons why he has rated the current federation poorly, after being at loggerheads with the leader

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has claimed Nick Mwendwa's Football Kenya Federation regime is the worst administration the country has ever had.

Citing a number of reasons, the soccer administrator feels the FA under its current leadership has made errors that have had detrimental effects on the game.

Rating FKF

"This FKF is the worst federation that we have ever had," Rachier told Arocho Live.



"Since I started watching football in 1964, even before Gor Mahia was established, there was a federation and I have seen many things. Of course, there have been wrangles here and there, but football is at its lowest ebb now.



"The president was not elected one and a half years ago. He had served a full term and this is when the two tragedies [sponsors leaving] happened. The best sponsor we had was SuperSport TV, but he chased it and the other sponsors have struggled with one walking away just the other day.



"Bob Munro of Mathare United, Ken Ochieng of Zoo and I were left alone opposing the [BetKing] sponsorship until we were bulldozed, I was charged and called a man who brought soccer into disrepute. Right now, I have been suspended and charged for demanding [Cup] prize money that was later paid."





Rachier detailed the chronology of events that put him at loggerheads with Mwendwa's regime since 2016.



"I was left alone when I opposed the increase in Premier League clubs from 16 to 18 and when the issue got to the tribunal I was overruled and the result was SuperSport left as a sponsor," he added. "The football climate is not conducive and we need to create one that is right for the development of football and for the benefit of sponsors.



"Why did BetKing leave? Well, I do not know the reason, but it must have got something to do with the management of football in this country.



"Taking back the management of the league from a professional body like KPL is another thing that I made noise about. That is how Serie A, La Liga, PSL, and the EPL work, so why did we take the retrogressive step of running the top league from the federation?



"Let the league be run by a professional body because that will take away an embarrassing thing like a sponsor walking away. I was the last man opposing it and that is why the federation thought that I was a trouble maker."

FKF's Perspective

After BetKing exited, Mwendwa explained why the partnership ended from the FKF's perspective.

“We have agreed with them [BetKing] to end our partnership, it was a mutual separation and every party is happy, so we are now focused to move quickly and get another sponsor,” Mwendwa told Goal earlier.

“We will return, we will bounce back and there is no need to panic, Kenyans should not be worried at all, there is no need to get worried, we are already talking to many companies willing to support football and we will soon make it official.”

The latest wrangle between Rachier and FKF emanated from the skipping of a Premier League fixture between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in July.



