Mwendwa: FKF has no business to conduct with KPL from September

The federation boss says they will not listen to any pleas from the league organisers to help manage the top-flight when their term ends

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has categorically stated they will have no business to discuss with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when their term in office expires at the start of September.

The KPL has been the one mandated to run the top-flight in the country after they signed a five-year contract with the previous regime led by Sam Nyamweya.

But with their term of office coming to an end soon, Mwendwa has told Goal they will not renew their contract and will instead, take back the running of the league in the country.

“It is over between FKF and KPL, we don’t have anything to discuss nor to negotiate about, they [KPL] have finished their mandate and that is it, the league will now move under FKF,” Mwendwa told Goal.

Pressed to explain if they will listen to offers to extend KPL’s deal, Mwendwa said: “It is done, we are done with [KPL], they have had their time and we must now get other ways to run our league, it is done.”

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

However, the move was quickly protested by the KPL, who insisted they are the ones mandated to run the top-flight, and thus they are supposed to declare the state of the league.

The KPL further moved to the Sports Dispute Tribunal in a joint suit with relegated side Sugar and the case is still pending, awaiting a ruling.

While the FKF has said they will guide clubs on how to resume training if the government lifts the ban on sporting activities on June 6, the KPL has, instead, said they will ask clubs to get ready for league resumption, and the remaining nine rounds of matches.

On Thursday, FKF issued a statement stating the Governing Council will meet next week to determine the fate of the top-tier depending on government directives on the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amb. Amina Mohamed, recently confirmed that the government has set up a team to prepare for the resumption of sporting activities in the country once the Covid-19 situation has been managed,” KPL said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“This is a sign that football, in general, is set to resume to normalcy in the near future.”