Mwendwa explains why Firat accepted Harambee Stars' two-month contract

The Turkish tactician was unveiled over the weekend to fill the position that fell vacant after Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee resigned

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has explained why Engin Firat accepted to be appointed the new head coach for Harambee Stars on an initial short-term deal.

Firat, 51, was confirmed on Sunday as the new boss after the resignation of Jacob Mulee on Wednesday, and Mwendwa has defended the federation's choice of settling on the Turkish coach.

Short-term agreement suits FKF

"Our agreement is that he will do four matches and then we will discuss the long-term nature of the deal," Mwendwa told Goal.

Article continues below

"I am grateful that he has agreed to join us in this journey and I want to make it clear; we wanted this kind of arrangement and we want him to be in a position to do what he wants to do and we hope we win the group and then he will stay with us for a while.



"He has the experience to handle the team and has played against Italy and France at the highest level.



"We were looking for someone who fit the plan we have, we wanted somebody who could take what we have. We wanted someone to help us with new energy and with new impetus."





The FA's supremo further explained why he feels the former Moldova coach can successfully handle the Harambee Stars.



"I like the details of the coach, he knows so much about our team and players, and we will work with him to achieve success, hopefully. We want to count on his experience and the knowledge he has," Mwendwa added.

"So, we think he has the mentality to beat the best and the work begins now.



"We feel someone of his level can take us far. Someone who was being chased by Turkey means we have nailed a good coach and for him to come is something big for us as Kenya. I am happy we have a good arrangement.



"It was not easy to attract someone like this from Uefa, and when I spoke to him and we engaged, he was interested in the possibility of helping us qualify for the World Cup and that is the only reason he agreed to come and work with us."



Firat's first competitive games will be the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Mali in October.