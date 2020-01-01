Mwendwa explains why FKF cancelled KPL season and crowned Gor Mahia

The federation chief now reaches out to all club chairmen to reveal reason they decided to end the top-flight and crown K’Ogalo

Nick Mwendwa has explained the decision taken by the Football Federation (FKF) to end the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and crown as the champions.

In a decision which has left the football fraternity in the country divided, Mwendwa confirmed on Thursday the top-flight will not resume for the remaining nine rounds of matches and declared that Gor Mahia, who were leading the 17-team table on 54 points, will represent the country in the Caf next season.

Further, Mwendwa confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars to the top tier as they are topping the National Super League (NSL) alongside second-placed Bidco United, while the third-placed team will face off with a team from the top-flight to decide the other team to be promoted.

Mwendwa has now clarified why they took the decision to end the league to all the club chairmen of the clubs in a conversation exclusively obtained by Goal, two days after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) gave the federation eight days to confirm the status of the league.

“So guys I have come here to say a few points so there can be clarity at least, I do not expect you will all agree with us but at least I can point out a few things,” the FKF president explained to the club chairmen in the chat as seen by Goal.

“Clearly this scenario was the most optimistic way to finish the matches. We have a curfew until May 16 and we do not know if it shall be extended or not.

"In the event, it is extended by another 31 days the situation becomes even deeper. But let’s assume it is not extended and by June 5 somehow in the most optimistic of circumstances we can go back to training.

“Was that to be the case, then we shall at least need three weeks training in order to play the first match which would be in July. Assuming the first match was played in July, then we need two months to play 10 matches and that brings us to the end of August.

“Our rules state we need to have 60 days’ pre-season and, therefore, that would bring us to the end of October starting the league in November.

"So, this is not only for KPL but for all the seven tiers of football in Kenya. Remember this consideration must be applied to all leagues.”

Mwendwa further explained: “That meant because for the last two seasons we have had our rules which made a provision, all we had to do is use our rules. And that’s why we have send this communication to you.

“I will not spur with anyone but just state what the position is. I owe you that and that’s why today [Thursday] I have come here.”

On the statement issued by KPL CEO Jack Oguda maintaining the fate of the league is yet to be decided, Mwendwa said: “I have seen the statement by [Oguda] and that is fine. We are happy to respond to this at the right forum as he indicates. I just want to say that; the decision we took is the best position as it is backed by statutes.

“I know you all have clubs and some might be affected, it is exactly the reason why we have regulations. I will let you ponder the same and I hope you will come to the same conclusion as the letter states.”

Kakamega , who are second on the table and have a game in hand, were the first club to protest the decision and have vowed to use all means possible including moving to court to challenge the ruling.