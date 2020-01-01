Mwendwa claims Kenya's not neglecting Women's league after Betika bails out KPL and NSL

Female players have also asked the federation to support them financially during these hard times occasioned by Covid-19 challenges

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has called out for help just a few days after the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and National Super League (NSL) players were boosted with a financial cushion for players during the coronavirus period.

On Thursday, FKF, and betting firm Betika have unveiled a Sh5.3 million package for the top-flight and second-tier leagues with 30 players from each of the 17 KPL and 19 NSL clubs taking home Sh5, 000 each from the leading online gaming firm.

The move has not gone down well with the women's league, who feel they have been neglected at the hour of need and also need support like other teams in the Kenyan leagues.

“The gesture from Betika and FKF to bail out KPL and NSL players in this time of crisis is very much welcome,” stated a statement obtained by Goal.

“However, it also makes no sense to an extent considering there’s no indication of an extension of the same to players who actually need bailing out or for lack of better terms deserve bailing out. Case in point, the Women's Premier League and leagues below the National Division one.

“This is because the KPL and NSL mainly consist of salaried players’ who since the suspension of normal proceedings, have been receiving their salaries either in full, like in the case of Wazito FC or in bits like in the case of and .

“The majority of teams in the women's league, if not all, lack this kind of privileges even in the pre-corona period. Most have not seen any form of salary or allowances since…a situation that FKF is fully aware of. It would have been fair if they had been prioritized in the determination process of deserved beneficiaries.”

When reached for a comment FKF president Nick Mwendwa defended the move to boost the KPL and NSL teams saying it was what the sponsors Betika wanted to do.

“We have not neglected the girls, Betika picked on supporting KPL an NSL players, and we even asked them if they can give something small to the girls but they said their interest was to support the KPL and NSL first,” Mwendwa told Goal on Saturday.

“We are still looking out for support from various sponsors and once we get for the women's league, we will make sure they also get supported.”