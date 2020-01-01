Mwendwa bids Kariobangi Sharks farewell ahead of reported AFC Leopards move

The forward has been a target for the 13-time KPL champions and has reportedly agreed terms with the domestic heavyweights

winger Harrison Mwendwa has bid farewell to Kenyan Premier League side in preparation for his reported move to AFC .

The 28-year-old has been vital for William Muluya's charges in the top tier, but has decided against extending his stay.

In a recent social post, the winger has paid tribute to all those who played a role in his growth.

"From 2018-2020 I have been a Kariobangi Sharks FC player," Mwendwa wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday, October 4. "I want to thank the management, the whole technical bench, the playing unit, and the fans for having played a role in my footballing career.

"Thank you for the good historic memories [and moments]. I wish you success in the coming seasons.

The player has also appreciated the youth team's technical bench for helping him develop and eventually realize his objectives," he added. "[Kariobangi Sharks U20 side, the whole technical bench and the players. I had a great experience with you guys.

"Thank you for making me understand football."

Mwendwa has enjoyed a good season at Sharks under coach Muluya, and was twice called up to the Kenya national team.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda had initially revealed that the 13-time champions were in for the winger, who was also linked with a move to Mainland League giants Young Africans SC a couple of months ago.

"Yes, we have had an interest in the player who is a very creative midfielder and I believe he will add the much-needed impetus in the attack," he acknowledged. "He is open to talks with AFC Leopards’ management but we cannot finalise his paperwork for now because of the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully, that will be done later."

Ingwe have already started training ahead of the season but while most of the big teams have confirmed new signings, the club is yet to unveil even a single player apart from striker Elvis Rupia, who has signed a short term deal to extend his stay at The Den.

Shikanda urged the fans to remain patient, insisting they will soon unveil their new signings, but most importantly stressed that they will have a better team than last season.