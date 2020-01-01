Mwendwa and FKF deserve praise for raising NSL standards – Osman

The lower division side’s boss praises the current regime for improving the standards of the league

Migori Youth FC chairman Aziz Osman has praised the proper structures put in place by the current Football Federation (FKF) to raise the standards of the game in the National Super League (NSL).

The second tier has, up until the 2019/2020 season, benefited from free to air coverage courtesy of a partnership between FKF and Bamba Sports.

“The current regime has worked very hard to elevate the standards of NSL by giving it more exposure, making it far much competitive and fair to all the teams taking part in the league,” Osman told Goal.

"You can now see transparency, and unlike a few years back, we now have a clear promotion and relegation structure, as opposed to boardroom decisions that used to dominate before [Nick Mwendwa] and his team came in.

“We have also enjoyed teams honouring matches without failing, a problem which was there last season with teams handing walkovers, it is a nice league, better than the previous years and I want to thank the current regime for the job they have put in.”

The federation under Mwendwa also managed to source a sh90million title partnership, which has seen each of the 20 participating clubs receive an sh750,000 annual grant from the federation, as well as jerseys and other supplies.

“If you see the teams play, you will think they are competing in the top-flight, teams have been kitted very smart courtesy of the sponsors, whom we have been lucking for quite a long time,” Osman continued.

His sentiments come barely seven days after chairman Yappets Mokua revealed the federation under Mwendwa had done a lot to nurture talent in the country.

Mwendwa took over the mantle of the FKF four years ago and with the federation going to the polls soon – with Mwendwa seeking another term in office - the Sugar Millers boss stated he had brought better changes to Kenyan football than the previous regime.

“The new regime under [Mwendwa] has done a tremendous job,” Mokua told Goal on Tuesday. “They have raised the bar in Kenyan football over the last four years, and have done much better than the previous regime.

“We have seen age-group games and creation of age-group teams such as Kenya U23 and Kenya U16 that has helped nurture young talent.

“You can simply not compare what Mwendwa and his team have done with what the previous regime did, I don’t think it is comparable.”

Mwendwa is facing stiff opposition in his bid for another term in charge with four aspirants fighting to unseat him.

Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya is leading the race alongside CEO Omondi Aduda, ex-Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga, former FKF NEC member for Coast Twaha Mbarak and ex-Cecafa boss Nicholas Musonye.