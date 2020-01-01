Mwanahalima: Kenya ace denied visa to attend Djurgarden IF trials in Sweden

The forward was set to leave in January for Europe but the journey has been delayed after failing to secure all his traveling documents

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam's trials with Swedish top side Djugardens IF hangs in the balance after the Swedish embassy reportedly denied her a Visa.

The 22-year old was set to leave for in January after impressing Djugardens scouts in the 2019 Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup held in . The Thika Queens forward went on to score five goals in the tournament and was set to join the likes of Esse Akida abroad.

"[Djugardens] invited Mwanahalima for trials and they were to cater for her expenses," a close source told Goal.

"We were astonished the Swedish Embassy denied her travelling Visa indicating there was a risk the player could elope and stay illegally in the country. The reason given is baseless because the club was to offer everything including spending money and food.

"We are still following up on the issue and we hope the player gets a chance to realize her full potential elsewhere."

On Monday, Akida made a move from Israel based club FC Ramat Hasharon to where she has signed a two-year deal with .

Akida has been a member of the Harambee Starlets side since 2012 and scored in both the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) and scored against in the finals which was held in in 2016.

In the 2018 qualifiers, she also found the back of the net against Equatorial Guinea but the Central African country qualified for the biennial tournament at the expense of Akida and her teammates.