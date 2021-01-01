Mwambusi on preferred playstyle as Yanga SC's search for Kaze replacement continues

The tactician is currently in charge of Timu ya Wananchi while the search for a new coach continues mid-season

Interim Yanga SC head coach Juma Mwambusi has revealed the style of football he would like the Mainland Premier League side to implement.

The Tanzanian tactician has stated his preferred style of play is direct football as he continues to lead Timu ya Wananchi in training before the league resumes.

The competition was halted in honour of the late President Pombe Magufuli, who passed away earlier this month.

"I believe in direct football and that is what I want Yanga to adopt," Mwambusi told Mwanaspoti.



"We are currently engaged in physical and tactical training and I am happy about the determination of the players who have indicated they will be ready to fight once the league resumes."



"Talking of the title, the race is still on and we are leading but title talk should not be there now but I understand that our objective has not changed."

The former Mbeya City coach said even though he is qualified to take the head coach position on a permanent basis, he would let the club's hierarchy decide on who should be given the mantle.

"I believe I am qualified to be appointed head coach and that is why I am here to take charge of such responsibilities now," he added.

"If I am chosen I will not hesitate to accept the role but at the end of the day, it is the management that will decide.

Mwambusi also revealed he would only work with a coach whose views on football are compatible with his own.



"The coach I would work with is the one whose philosophy will realign well with my own. And as I said, my style is direct football and that will not change" he concluded.

Mwambusi's revelation comes a day after Yanga's administrative and technical advisor Senzo Mazingisa explained why they will hire a coach mid-season instead of waiting longer.

"If the new coach will come at the beginning of the next season, he will not quickly understand what is needed of him unlike when he arrives now," Mazingisa said.

"We are in the last stages of getting the new coach and we hope that before we get back on the pitch, a new coach must be around already. We still got a huge chance to win the league despite the slippery road we have travelled recently. That was just a storm and it has passed."



Yanga are without a head coach since Cedric Kaze was fired in early March after losing to Coastal Union defeat in a league match. Credible reports have indicated former Kenya coach Sebastien Migne is close to agreeing on a deal with the giants.