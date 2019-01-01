Mwalala hints at starting keeper Ndikumana for Bandari FC against Zoo Kericho

The Dockers coach hints at possible changes in the starting 11 as they turn their focus to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL)

FC coach Bernard Mwalala says he could make changes to his goalkeeping department when they face in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Wednesday.

New signing Michael Wanyika has featured for the Dockers on many occasions this season and coach Mwalala now says he will try out Burundian custodian Justin Ndikumana, who joined from .

“[Ndikumana] has adapted to our philosophy and I am happy he is ready to play,” Mwalala is quoted by The Star.

“There is a possibility of making changes in the goalkeeping department and have him start ahead of Michael [Wanyika].”

Bandari, who finished runners up last season, opened the new season with a barren draw against while Zoo had a flying start, thumping Sugar 3-1 at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The Dockers will have to do without the services of the striking duo of Benjamin Mosha and Abdallah Hassan who picked up injuries during their Caf Confederation Cup match against US Ben Guerdane of last weekend.

Mwalala is, however, confident his side will get maximum points against Zoo.

“The local league is always tough and we have to play our normal offensive game,” Mwalala continued.

“Zoo have nothing to lose and we have to ensure we get the three points at the end of the day. Zoo have young and talented players and to be honest, we are under pressure to win the match.

“I have instructed my players to be cautious and avoid the mentality of an easy win now that we will be playing at home. We will miss [Mosha] and [Hassan] but it’s not a blow to us, it’s an opportunity for other players to prove something.”