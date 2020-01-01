Mwakalebela: If Yanga SC don’t want me, they should let me leave

The long-serving official says he is ready to quit after being accused of conspiring with rivals ahead of a league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) official Fredrick Mwakalebela has told the club they can allow him to leave if they don’t want his services.

Mwakalebela, who serves as the club’s vice-chairman, says he has been saddened with recent reports accusing him of conspiring with the club’s rivals ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Lipuli FC on Sunday.

“Today [Thursday] upon reaching in Dar es Salaam, I have heard some people are saying I booked a hotel in Iringa to be used by Yanga so as to con-spy them on the match day,” Mwakalebela is quoted by Daily News.

“But, the truth is that the hotel in question has been booked by other officials of the club and I know nothing about it.

“If my services are no longer required, it is better to just let me leave the club freely other than making such false allegations. What powers do I have at Yanga to make such unwelcoming decisions?”

Yanga are facing a crisis of sorts with dissatisfied club fans calling for the overhaul of the team’s management led by chairman Mshindo Msolla following a series of unimpressive results which has seen the team finish the season without a trophy.

However, Msolla has dismissed the calls to quit insisting he has a lot to offer the club and called on those spreading rumours he had already resigned to stop and concentrate their energy on building a strong team for the new season.

“Those were just rumours [that I had resigned], there is nothing like that, I have not resigned and I am still the chairman of Yanga,” Msolla is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I still have a lot that I need to offer this great club and I am happy everything is going on well, we only missed a trophy this season and we are still fighting to make sure we finish second and then plan accordingly for the new season.”

On Tuesday, Yanga moved to issue a statement dismissing claims that Msolla had resigned from his top position.

“Yanga would like to dismiss online reports chairman Dr. Mshindo Msolla has resigned,” Yanga’s statement obtained by Goal stated.

“Msolla is still a Yanga official and is still willing to serve and undertake the responsibilities the club asked him to.

“He is undertaking his duties as usual and the office would like to call upon all members and supporters alike to dismiss such reports pointing to Msolla's resignation.”

The Jangwani Street-based giants will take on Lipuli in a must-win match hoping their closest rivals Azam FC will lose to stand a chance of finishing second behind Simba SC in the 20-team league.