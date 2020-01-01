Mwadui FC vs Yanga SC is the first fixture as Tanzanian league resumes

The competition will be restarted on June 13 and expected to end in late July after the government gave the green light

Football Federation (TFF) and the Premier League Board (TPLB) have released the first fixtures for the Vodacom Premier League (VPL).

Starting during the coming Saturday, Mwadui FC will host Young Africans at Kambarage Stadium in a tie expected to kick-off at 16:00 EAT. This is a first leg match, the Matchday 17, which had not been honoured before the VPL was cancelled in April.

Yanga's participation in the Caf made the fixture hard to be played then.

More teams

The second match will see Coastal Union host third-place chasing Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Ground with its kick-off time similar to Yanga vs Mwadui's.

On June 14, champions Simba SC will host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and second-placed Azam FC will be at home at Azam Chamazi Complex, against Mbao FC.

Yanga will again be on duty on June 17 when they shall be hosted by JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium.

The Coastal Union vs Namungo FC, Azam vs Mbao FC, Simba vs Ruvu Shooting and Yanga vs JKT matches are Matchday 29 action.

The matches will be played on a home and away basis after the government changed its tune where it had ordered the action to be played at one centre.

“The government has unanimously agreed to have the remaining league matches played on a home and away basis as it is always the rule,” a statement from the Ministry of Information, Culture and Sports, signed by Hassan Abbasi and obtained by Goal stated on Sunday.

Soccer activities were allowed to resume but with strict health measures, guidelines put in place. Players and officials travelling for matches are required to sit far apart in order to ensure social distancing.

The same should also be observed in the sitting arrangement on the bench as games go on. TFF and the sports association are under clear instructions to ensure there are enough water and sanitizers at the gates of the stadium.

As gates will be opened several hours before the matches, fans will be required to observe the one-metre social distancing rule.

Players are also required to avoid the exchange of jerseys, hugging during goal celebrations and handshakes before and after the matches.

Simba, the defending champions, will play three matches in June with the remaining seven being concluded in July.

Tanzania's league is the second to resume in the region after Burundi's competition restarted on May 21. and moved to cancel their leagues which also saw the champions being declared and some teams getting relegated in the process.

