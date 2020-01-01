Mwachiro urges Kenya government to consider women players in next stimulus

The initial Sh20M kitty from the Sports Fund was meant to help players from the Kenyan Premier League

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has urged the government to consider women footballers and match officials in their next stimulus.

The Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced the release of Sh20 million from the Sports Fund to help some players plying trade in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Players and five officials from specified top tier teams will receive Sh10,000 monthly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is important to ensure that women premier league players are also taken care of in the stimulus, as well as their colleagues who play in lower tiers as well as the referees," Mwachiro told Goal on Friday.

"Women form a very important part of our football and also the match officials and it is vital for us to consider them as well.

"From there, we have the National Super League (NSL) players and Division one players."

Nevertheless, the former commentator appreciated the initiative by the government to help the players during these tough moments.

"It is not easy, and it is the reason why I thank the government for the effort made to ensure our players get something. I just hope they will consider the plight of our women footballers and also our match officials," he added.

The chairman of the NOCK Sports and Environment Commission and Kepsa Sports, is also the president of the Environment Institute of Kenya and heads the Culture and Arts Board. With that in mind, he revealed his plans in his bid for the FKF presidency.

"As we prepare ourselves for the long and gruelling campaign your presence, guidance, and expertise will be much needed during the trail as I interact with the delegates at the grassroots. I will be stating my case on how together with my team, I intend to raise the quality of Kenyan football to a higher threshold," he continued.

"As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic please note that I will personally engage you to appreciate you for your support and to share what my agenda and vision will be as the President of the Football Kenya Federation.

"At the end of the day, football has to win. We will be bold enough to chart a new course in football management and administration. This will be achieved by keeping in perspective that little boy, that young girl, that youthful player, that passionate coach and that match official, that emerging football club in perspective."