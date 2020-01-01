FKF Elections: Former Deputy CEO Mwachiro set to vie for Federation's Presidency

The experienced administrator keen on leading football in the country and will reveal his team soon

Former Football Federation (FKF) deputy General Secretary/CEO Herbert Mwachiro has officially joined the race for the Federation's top seat.

Mwachiro, who has been involved in sporting activities in Kenya for over 30 years, is currently Chairman of the NOCK Sports and Environment Commission and KEPSA Sports, President of the Environment Institute of Kenya and heads the Culture and Arts Board.

"I, Herbert Mwachiro, hereby declare my candidature for the post of Football Kenya Federation president ahead of the upcoming polls," Mwachiro said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

My decision to run for the top football seat in the country is informed by the desire to transform the football industry to a sustainable sector that will put Kenya where it deserves to be on the continental and global football map.

While meaningful progress has been made under different administrations over the past decade, the main stakeholders of the game who are players continue to suffer and struggle to make ends meet.

Mwachiro believes the game is not well packaged to entice sponsors to cheap in and as a results players cannot make a decent living out of it.

"The game is not well packaged thus the need to bring in the much-needed professionalism through my marketing background and vast experience in the corporate world. We need to package our game in a way that will make it attractive to partners and ensure our players make a meaningful living from football.

"My focus will not only be on all tiers of club football but also on youth, grassroots and women football. This vision will be achieved through commercial partnerships and partnership with the government that will ensure the smallest units (wards, constituencies and counties) contribute to football development," he added.

The administrator has also revealed how he will ensure Harambee Stars makes it to Africa's elite competitions regularly.

"Kenya deserves to be a regular competitor at the because we have talent in abundance in all corners of this country. My team will partner with all relevant football stakeholders to build strong leagues and solid structures that Kenyan football badly needs to move to the next level.

It’s high time football makes headlines for the right reasons. When football succeeds, sports succeed. Once elections are called, I will unveil my team. I hereby invite like-minded individuals to back my team as we begin this journey to transform Kenyan football.

In July 2018, the administrator quit from the Federation, after just seven months, for what he termed as 'differences in opinions' with the then CEO Robert Muthomi.

However, Barry Otieno, who was serving as the Head of Communications stated the contract had expired and it was not renewed.

Apart from the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, his predecessor Sam Nyamweya has confirmed he is in the race for the FKF sit. The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye is also in the race.

Others who have shown interest in the Presidential sit are former Vihiga County Moses Akaranga and CEO Omondi Aduda.

