Mwachiro: FKF Presidential aspirant welcomes Ksh14B allocated to sports

The administrator believes the monies can be used to develop grassroots football in the country

Football Federation (FKF) Presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has welcomed the KSh14 billion allocated to sports in the next financial year.

The increment is twice the funds allocated to the same department in the last budget. The Confederation of African Football (Caf) Committee Member states the monies allocated to sports prove the Government's position in supporting local talent.

"The 2020/21 budget released by the Minister for Finance [Ukur Yatani]... sends a very strong signal on the Government of Kenya's commitment to supporting local talent, a sector that has in recent weeks experienced insurmountable challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," Mwachiro said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

"The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage has received a KSh14 billion allocation, a significant increase from the prior year. This is expected to present the impetus to spur the recovery of the sector, in alignment with the theme of this year's budget, 'saving lives and livelihoods.'

"As we prepare for a safe return to sports, we are optimistic that as a country we will be able to successfully roll out the activities on the calendar."

The Chairman of National Olympic Committee of Kenya( Nock) - Sports and Environment Commission further stated the monies can be used to grow football, especially at the grassroots level.

"For football specifically, we anticipate a vibrant climate where talent development is concentrated at the grassroots level, and a level playing field is created for both male and female players," Mwachiro added.

"Additionally, we anticipate a significant boost as whole economies are created through the strategic investments in sports and sporting facilities, and more careers created through the advancement of sports science."

In an earlier statement, the former FKF Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer further urged clubs to ensure they meet the club licensing requirements as they aim to find a stable footing on matters of finance.

“As we move into a season of recalibrating the football management in the country, it is important that clubs in Kenya start the process of adopting club licensing as recommended by Fifa and Caf,” Mwachiro added.

“Club licensing is a significant step-change that will enable community clubs to gain from professional management and commercially sustainable operations.

“My administration will assist the clubs that adhere to club licencing via financial resources and/or expert knowledge. This is a new dawn for Kenyan football.”

Mwachiro will battle for FKF's top seat against the incumbent Nick Mwendwa, former Cecafa Secretary-General Nicholas Musonye, ex-FKF Vice-President Sammy Shollei, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga and 's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda.

There is no tentative date when the federation will hold its mandatory elections as the previous two attempts were stopped by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).