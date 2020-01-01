Mwachiro: FKF presidential aspirant reveals need to incorporate ex-players in leadership

The candidate has also stated poor governance is affecting women's football in the country

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro believes former players should be involved in football management in the country.

On most occasions, the former players have been sidelined despite the experience amassed during their active playing days. The renowned commentator feels those individuals have what it takes to help in the growth of football in the country.

"I strongly believe most of them have something to offer to our game," Mwachiro told the Standard.

"Other countries have given their former players an opportunity to serve yet we have shut the door to ours.

"I have what it takes. I appeal to the delegates that will vote to consider people with the passion to develop their game and the knowhow to develop structures to facilitate talent identification and nurture them. I am that person."

The former FKF deputy CEO has also opined on the administration regarding women's football in the country, which has been at times overlooked. The administrator believes some problems, like football quality, can be solved by having sound leadership.

"With all these problems emanating from a lack of sound leadership, we cannot compete with countries that have effectively addressed the issue of administration of the sport," Mwachiro added.

"Women's football is the fastest-growing segment of the sport and soon it will overwhelm everyone because of the lack of proper leadership. Women's football demands that we need to channel more resources in developing it yet we have not even got it right with men’s football.

"It is an area that should be given special priority as it has great potential judging from the recent performances."

Mwachiro will be battling for the top seat with incumbent Nick Mwendwa, former president Sam Nyamweya, CEO Omondi Aduda, former Secretary-General of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Nicholas Musonye, former player Sammy Sholei and Twaha Mbarak.

Immediate former AFC chairman Dan Mule has also announced he will be vying.

"Football is not doing well in the country owing to regular fights, and it is something I want to change. I want to sanitize the game and make peace with everyone for players and the country at large to benefit,' he told Goal.