Mwachiro claims Mwendwa erred in declaring Gor Mahia KPL champions

The former federation official is the latest entrant in the presidential race and has criticised the league cancellation move

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has claimed Nick Mwendwa erred in declaring the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Mwachiro became the latest aspirant to declare interest to replace his former boss and has stated there was a need to involve the league managers before ending the competition altogether.

The FKF decision of cancelling the league remains a contested move as the matter has already been referred to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT)

“We should not have declared Gor Mahia champions because there was a need for a consultation first before taking such a monumental decision,” Mwachiro told Radio Jambo.

“We did not invite the coronavirus pandemic and we do not know where it will take us for sure and I would have solved the league issue differently.

“Were it me, there was a great need to sit down with KPL and refer to their rules vis-a-vis our own rules and then come up with a solution.”

The former FKF CEO also talked about the need for greater development in order to bring the Kenyan national team on par with African giants.

“Kenya has to grow its football and need to compete with countries like , , , , and . We need to compete with them shoulder to shoulder so that the world would know even Kenya plays football,” added the candidate.

Mwachiro also laid bare his development pillars.

“Development of football from the grassroots level to the top will be my key pillar. We must depoliticise our football and I will work tirelessly to achieve the same. Let us talk football in the morning through to the evening,” he continued.

“The money we will always get as the federation, 30%, under my leadership will be dedicated to grassroots football because they are the engine of our football industry.

“Club licensing is another matter we will emphasise because it is key in development. Fifa wants clubs that can sustain themselves and if we have stable clubs at the top, they will be good examples to the lower-tier sides.”

Mwachiro further revealed a willingness to renew the contract of the KPL to manage the top-tier. The contract extension issue has been a controversial one and the Mwendwa leadership has made it clear they would not renew it.

“Let KPL manage our football but we will have a sitting to point out where there are challenges and misunderstanding in order to have one voice in regard to the matter,” Mwachiro explained.

“Look at , and the Premier League, federations and league bodies are working in unity. I will let KPL run the game.

“That is the only way we can work and grow our football.”

There is no tentative date when FKF elections will be held given the matter is in the hands of the SDT.