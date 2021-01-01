Muyoti: Why Kakamega Homeboyz lost to AFC Leopards in FKF Premier League

Ingwe scored their goals in the first half with the hosts getting theirs after the break in the Kenyan top-tier

Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti has conceded his charges were punished by AFC Leopards owing to their slow start.

The two teams met at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Western Derby, and Ingwe managed to seal the 2-1 win. The former Kenya international has now explained why his charges went on to lose the game.

"It was quite unfortunate that we ended up conceding two goals and lost the game we expected to win," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.

"We were punished because we did not start the game well, it was a low start on our side and it affected our game plan especially in the first half. We did not manage to recover and the two goals conceded ended up costing us the game we anticipated to win."

Senaji, who is in talks with the club as he seeks to terminate his contract with Ingwe, scored the opener for Ingwe in the 10th minute. The former Tusker star launched a fierce strike in the 18-yard area that David Juma in Kakamega Homeboyz's goal could not stop.

In the 28th minute, Elvis Rupia scored to extend AFC Leopards' lead in a match that was fairly attended by their supporters. Marvin Nabwire did well to collect the ball in midfield, put it on Rupia's path and the striker launched his trademark shot that Juma stood little chance to stop.

Allan Wanga scored for the hosts in the 57th minute as he ended up denying his former side a clean sheet.

"The goal we scored in the second half and gave us renewed energy and we outplayed them, but getting the second was a tall order," Muyoti continued.

"We will have to work on it next time and ensure things change in our forthcoming league games."

Ingwe have now collected 25 points from the 12 matches played and they are placed fourth on the table. The 13-time champions have won eight games, drawn one and lost three. They have scored 17 goals and conceded nine.

On the other hand, Homeboyz are 13th on the table with 15 points from the 13 games they have played. They have won three matches, drawn three and lost six.