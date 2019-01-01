Muyoti unhappy with Kakamega Homeboyz conceding "cheap goals" against Sofapaka

The tactician believes his team could have bagged maximum points against Batoto ba Mungu last weekend

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti is disappointed by the 2-2 draw registered against in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Sunday.

Peter Lwassa scored a brace for Batoto ba Mungu with Ali Bai and Moses Chikati replying for the hosts. The former international midfielder believes his charges could have bagged maximum points as opposed to the draw they got against the 2009 league champions.

"I am unhappy with the result we got, this is a match we could have easily won," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.

"We conceded very cheap goals and wasted many scoring opportunities, we were so casual and ended up sharing the spoils. The whole team did not rise to the occasion and it is something we are not impressed about."

The tactician is now focused on his game against hoping his charges will rectify mistakes made.

"This week we want to work on our finishing and defending as well; we have a tough game against Stima coming up. It is a tough game and we have to be prepared," Muyoti concluded.

Homeboyz are currently placed fifth on the log with 14 points.