Muyoti set to fix leaky Kakamega Homeboyz defence

The tactician is unhappy with the way his rearguard has been conceding goals in the top tier

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti has admitted he needs to fix his defence ahead of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) second half.

Despite occupying position four on the table, Homeboyz have managed to keep just four clean sheets in the 14 matches played and conceding a whopping 18 goals in the process. It is a trend the tactician is keen to stop for the team to stand a better chance of winning the league.

"Our attack has relatively improved, we have been getting goals regardless of the opponent we are playing," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.

"My main problem is on defence, we have been conceding easy goals and at some point, it has cost us points. Letting in 18 goals in just 14 matches does not sound right and we have to address the issue before the league resumes. If we fix our defense, I am sure we will be better in the second half of the league."

Earlier on, Muyoti had revealed Homeboyz are in the market for three players to strengthen the team.

Article continues below

"I want to bring on board at least three players; two defenders and a defensive midfielder. If I manage to get them the team will be stronger and better for the second half of the season."

Homeboyz will be at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday, January 4 to play host to Kisumu All-Stars.